Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.09, but opened at $21.87. Gold Fields shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 602,568 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GFI

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.3752 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2,152.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 21.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.