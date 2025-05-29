DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s previous close.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

DMAC opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.29. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 374,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 273,395 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

