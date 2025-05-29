DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s previous close.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance
DMAC opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.29. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $6.82.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.
