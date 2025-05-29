Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTNX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.23.
In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,288. This trade represents a 69.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $4,823,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,287,411. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,575,797 shares of company stock valued at $415,742,123. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 78.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.
