ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.62, but opened at $19.89. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 1,480,180 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $4,112,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.