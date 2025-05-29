Meta Games Coin (MGC) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta Games Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta Games Coin has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $271,343.13 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,010,000,000 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 1.17723923 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $341,950.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

