Short Interest in SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Increases By 1,357.1%

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,357.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SU Group Trading Down 5.7%
Shares of SUGP opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. SU Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.
SU Group Company Profile
