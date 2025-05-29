PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $119.24, but opened at $98.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PDD shares last traded at $98.94, with a volume of 17,212,934 shares changing hands.

PDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PDD from $156.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nomura Securities cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Get PDD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

PDD Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in PDD during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 245.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 939.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.