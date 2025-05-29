PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $119.24, but opened at $98.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PDD shares last traded at $98.94, with a volume of 17,212,934 shares changing hands.
PDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PDD from $156.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nomura Securities cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD
PDD Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.
PDD Company Profile
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PDD
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Don’t Take Dick’s Sporting Goods Seriously? Big Mistake
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- AutoZone Stock to Cross $4400 This Year: This Is Why
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Eli Lilly : A Breakout Biotech Powerhouse With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.