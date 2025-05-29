Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.87, but opened at $4.10. Braskem shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 202,649 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Braskem Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 439.59% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Braskem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Braskem by 876.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Braskem by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

