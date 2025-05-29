Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Issues Earnings Results

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.05 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Watkin Jones had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%.
Watkin Jones Trading Down 14.2%
LON WJG opened at GBX 30.66 ($0.41) on Thursday. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 17.74 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of £79.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.92.
Watkin Jones Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Watkin Jones
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Don’t Take Dick’s Sporting Goods Seriously? Big Mistake
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- AutoZone Stock to Cross $4400 This Year: This Is Why
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Eli Lilly : A Breakout Biotech Powerhouse With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.