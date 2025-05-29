Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Issues Earnings Results

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.05 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Watkin Jones had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%.

Watkin Jones Trading Down 14.2%

LON WJG opened at GBX 30.66 ($0.41) on Thursday. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 17.74 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of £79.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.92.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

