ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.71. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 1,635,604 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,328,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 425,713 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 396,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

