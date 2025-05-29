Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $8.23. Expro Group shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 92,062 shares trading hands.

XPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Expro Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.32 million, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Expro Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 135,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

