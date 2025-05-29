iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,200 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the April 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,483,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SCZ opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $70.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

