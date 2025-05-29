Short Interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Increases By 5,726.9%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a growth of 5,726.9% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SOPA opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.45. Society Pass has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Society Pass had a negative net margin of 171.10% and a negative return on equity of 431.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Society Pass will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Society Pass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

