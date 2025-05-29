Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Drops By 66.5%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the April 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Summit State Bank Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.14 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.14. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter.
About Summit State Bank
Summit State Bank engages in providing an array of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates, and individual consumers. It specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending, checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others.
