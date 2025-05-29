Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Drops By 66.5%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the April 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Summit State Bank Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.14 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.14. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit State Bank

About Summit State Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Summit State Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 301,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 102,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit State Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Summit State Bank by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Summit State Bank engages in providing an array of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates, and individual consumers. It specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending, checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others.

