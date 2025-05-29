Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.01, but opened at $90.63. Light & Wonder shares last traded at $91.51, with a volume of 208,383 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LNW. Mizuho raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.93 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 49.91%. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,533.98. This trade represents a 15.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $118,192.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,720.56. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,683,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $46,241,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,174,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after buying an additional 425,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth about $32,843,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.