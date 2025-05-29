OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.62, but opened at $17.70. OceanFirst Financial shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 20,405 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6,001.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

