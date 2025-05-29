Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Up 181.7% in May

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 181.7% from the April 30th total of 518,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 23.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Silo Pharma Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Silo Pharma stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Silo Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative net margin of 5,255.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

