Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Ferguson comprises approximately 0.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ferguson by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 259.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferguson from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Ferguson stock opened at $182.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.41. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.84%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

