First Citizens Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

PTRB stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

