Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Acquires 30 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,098,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Waters by 106,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,386,000 after buying an additional 3,084,555 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Waters by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,654,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,582,000 after buying an additional 212,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $537,053,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.19.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $354.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $279.24 and a 1-year high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

