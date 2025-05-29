First Citizens Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $230.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $234.46.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

