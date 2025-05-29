33,634 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,507,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,400. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $677.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.53. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.