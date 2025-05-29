JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,929,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,852 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,385,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 987,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after buying an additional 588,453 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,921,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 540,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,824,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

