First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 1,139 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 57,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of IYZ opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $418.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.89. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

