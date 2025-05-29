iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $119.78 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average of $123.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

