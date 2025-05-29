Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.