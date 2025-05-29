National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:BNS Q3 Earnings

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.0%

TSE:BNS opened at C$72.19 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$60.68 and a twelve month high of C$80.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.38. The company has a market cap of C$88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.00%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.