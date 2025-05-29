Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $159,008.44 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Dana Zimmer sold 916 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $159,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $733,417.75. This represents a 17.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dana Zimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Dana Zimmer sold 1,151 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $202,035.03.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $172.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.01.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

