Q3 EPS Estimate for Cognition Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognition Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8%

NASDAQ CGTX opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.00. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGTX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 614,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIOS Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,208,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.