Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for JKHY FY2025 Earnings

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.69. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $182.10 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

