Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for UGI

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for UGI in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for UGI’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UGI’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE UGI opened at $35.60 on Thursday. UGI has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,115,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,337 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $55,354,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in UGI by 5,776.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,739,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,820 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 5,215.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,911 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

