Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,273,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,916,000 after acquiring an additional 166,501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,537,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,937,000 after purchasing an additional 243,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,631 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 373,917 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.87 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,662,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,586,308.48. This represents a 2.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,673.72. The trade was a 0.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.