Zacks Small Cap Issues Optimistic Estimate for BCLI Earnings

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.01) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.35. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 690,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.59% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.