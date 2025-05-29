Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zoetis Q3 Earnings

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zoetis in a report issued on Monday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ZTS opened at $165.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.