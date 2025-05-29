Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 21,769 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLBD. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Blue Bird by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. The company had revenue of $358.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLBD shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

