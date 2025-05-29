First Citizens Financial Corp Invests $1.92 Million in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF comprises 1.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.44 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.