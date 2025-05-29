Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

