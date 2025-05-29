Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $148,359,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $507.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.54. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.75.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

