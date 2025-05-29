iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REET. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15,244.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of REET opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

