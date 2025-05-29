Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $514.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $530.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

