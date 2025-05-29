Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Lessened by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $325.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.55. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

