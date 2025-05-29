Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Has $333,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,839,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 242,565 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.50%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

