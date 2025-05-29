Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 654.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.77 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 150.65%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.