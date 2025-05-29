NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 382 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 105,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.4%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $170.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $173.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

