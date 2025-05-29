Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,750,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 315,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,358,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,056,996,000 after purchasing an additional 315,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,130,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,589,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,971,609,000 after purchasing an additional 441,012 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,477,000 after purchasing an additional 992,594 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.24.

NYSE:DHR opened at $188.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

