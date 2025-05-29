Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 4,755 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 207,154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period.

CALF opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

