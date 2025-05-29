Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Lowered by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $4,891,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 306,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.77 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 150.65%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

