Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. owned about 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 178,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 1,587.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 226,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDY stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.