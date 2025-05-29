Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $136.05 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $237.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.