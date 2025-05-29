Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $174.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,217,000 after purchasing an additional 248,252 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,622,000 after buying an additional 549,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after buying an additional 1,964,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,352,151,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,807,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

